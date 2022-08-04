76°
Two suspects in custody after second high-speed chase through Baton Rouge on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car Thursday, marking the second police chase within four hours through Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 6:15 p.m. that the chase near Brookline Avenue ended with two suspects arrested after trying to flee from officers on foot.
No further details about the suspects or the chase have been released.
This is a developing story.
