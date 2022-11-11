Two suspected drug dealers arrested in separate Iberville busts this week

IBERVILLE PARISH - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested this week in a pair of unrelated drug busts, including one on I-10, in Iberville Parish.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the first arrest was made Tuesday. Marco Godinez, 34, was taken into custody after deputies stopped him on I-10 and found he had $200,000 worth of cocaine.

The second arrest was made Wednesday when deputies seized hydrocodone, Adderall and several firearms from 40-year-old Frank Turner.

Godinez and Turner were each booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Godinez faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and Turner faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with the intent to distribute Adderall, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.