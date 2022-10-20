72°
Two people airlifted to hospital after train struck vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Two people were take to a hospital by helicopter after a train collided with an SUV along a rural highway. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 south of Amite. Two people were inside the vehicle when it was struck and were believed to be seriously hurt. 

No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available. 

