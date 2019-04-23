Two patients arrested after multiple nurses injured in separate incidents

BATON ROUGE - Police charged two men for injuring multiple nurses at a facility Monday in two separate incidents.

The first was reported around 10:43 a.m. at a location on Margaret Ann. According to an arrest report, Toblet King attacked two nurses who were attempting to administer medicine. During the struggle, one nurse sustained a busted lip and a broken finger.

Around 12:56 a.m. police were called back to the location for another patient who attacked nurses. Authorities say Kevin Drew resisted treatment and fought with four employees. The nurses sustained minor injuries. Police also noticed several holes in the wall which resulted from the altercation.

King was charged with with second-degree battery and battery of ER personnel/healthcare professional. Authorities charged Drew with four counts of battery of emergency personnel and criminal damage to property.