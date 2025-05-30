79°
Two New Orleans prison escapees caught in Texas extradited back to Louisiana; two escapees remain

1 hour 48 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 6:45 PM May 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Two escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmates captured in Texas were extradited back to Louisiana, Louisiana State Police said.

Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were flown to Louisiana and transferred to a "secure correctional facility."

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are the two remaining uncaptured inmates. The reward has risen to up to $50,000 for information on the two's whereabouts.

