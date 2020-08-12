Latest Weather Blog
Two more suspects identified in violent French Quarter mugging
NEW ORLEANS - Police have identified two additional suspects in connection with a violent mugging that occurred over the weekend.
According to WWL, police have obtained warrants for 18-year-old Nicholas Polgowski and 20-year-old Rashaad Piper, the final two suspects who remain at-large. Two other men have already been arrested in connection with the attack.
Simmons' arrest came after 21-year-old Dejuan Paul turned himself in on Monday. According to WWL, Paul is believed to have been the main attacker in the incident.
#NOPD has arrested Joshua Simmons as suspect in the Sat. night robbery on Bienville Street. Dejuan Paul was arrested yesterday. #NOPDResults pic.twitter.com/pLFGgmiA2y— NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 27, 2017
The victims, two men from the Boston area, were hospitalized after being knocked to the sidewalk and robbed in the French Quarter.
Surveillance video provided by police showed four robbers attacking the men from behind Saturday shortly before 9 p.m.
Police said cell phones and wallets were taken.
One of the men was able to get to his feet after the attack. The other remained motionless and bleeding as passers-by arrived on the scene.
The Unitarian Universalist Association identified the men to New Orleans media as Tim Byrne and James Curran. Both are staffers with the association, which held its general assembly in New Orleans over the weekend.
The attack was captured on a surveillance camera in the 200 block of Bienville Street. The video is attached to this story, some might find it disturbing.
