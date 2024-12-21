55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two lanes blocked after wreck on I-10 East near College Drive

Saturday, December 21 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes are blocked on I-10 east Saturday morning after a wreck near College Drive.

According to traffic reports, the accident happened on eastbound I-10 around 11:18 a.m. and blocked the right two lanes. Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. 

No more information about this crash or any possible injuries was immediately available.

