Two killed in Denham Springs crash early Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire.

According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.

Troopers said Johnson died at the scene and Slaughter was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said there was a third person sitting in the front passenger seat, but the person's identity is unknown.