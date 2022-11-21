54°
Latest Weather Blog
Two killed in Denham Springs crash early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire.
According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
Troopers said Johnson died at the scene and Slaughter was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Trending News
Investigators said there was a third person sitting in the front passenger seat, but the person's identity is unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive;...
-
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning;...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...