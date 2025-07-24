79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured after crash on Highland Road near Highland Road Park, both lanes blocked

1 hour 2 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, July 24 2025 Jul 24, 2025 July 24, 2025 6:26 PM July 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Both lanes of Highland Road near Highland Road Community Park are blocked after a crash, St. George Fire officials said.

Trending News

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Fire officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days