79°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured after crash on Highland Road near Highland Road Park, both lanes blocked
BATON ROUGE - Both lanes of Highland Road near Highland Road Community Park are blocked after a crash, St. George Fire officials said.
Trending News
Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Fire officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL pleads not guilty by insanity
-
Killian residents under boil advisory Thursday
-
OMV field office in Gonzales reopens after day without air conditioning
-
West Feliciana Sheriff's Office calling for donated bikes, will be refurbished for...
-
Councilmember delays condemnations for blighted Collis Temple properties again