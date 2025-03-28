75°
Latest Weather Blog
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
HAMMOND — Two Hammond men accused of selling drugs out of an apartment were arrested on Thursday.
The Hammond Police Department arrested Lionell Jackson, 43, and Aaron Daniels, 53, for allegedly dealing drugs from a Harell Avenue apartment.
Police raided the apartment and found multiple pills, crack cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone films, digital scales and money.
Jackson was out on bond for previous multiple narcotics charges and that bond has been officially revoked following his latest arrest.
Trending News
Daniels was on federal probation and the U.S. Probation Office was immediately notified after his arrest. He faces a slew of new drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...