Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment

HAMMOND — Two Hammond men accused of selling drugs out of an apartment were arrested on Thursday.

The Hammond Police Department arrested Lionell Jackson, 43, and Aaron Daniels, 53, for allegedly dealing drugs from a Harell Avenue apartment.

Police raided the apartment and found multiple pills, crack cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone films, digital scales and money.

Jackson was out on bond for previous multiple narcotics charges and that bond has been officially revoked following his latest arrest.

Daniels was on federal probation and the U.S. Probation Office was immediately notified after his arrest. He faces a slew of new drug charges.