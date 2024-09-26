Two free educational events available to Baton Rouge students to promote literary, STEM education

BATON ROUGE - Two free educational events are happening Friday and Saturday in the capital region.

On Friday, the Louisiana Jumpstart Coalition is hosting its 11th annual Financial Literacy Boot Camp at the EBR Parish Professional Development Center on 3000 North Sherwood Drive.

It is part of training for teachers to prepare them to educate school children about financials.

The event is free. To register click here.

Then on Saturday, STEM Baton Rouge is partnering with Southern University to host a free Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math festival for grades K-12.

The event is also being sponsored by Louisiana State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur.

With over 60 hands-on STEM activities curated and executed by STEM Global Action, students will have the opportunity to engage in innovative and educational experiences that encourage creativity and problem-solving skills.

The STEM fest is from 9 a.m. to noon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center — the Southern University Mini Dome — at 801 Harding Blvd.

To register for the free event, click here.