Two Epstein victims ask for secret deal dismissal

Photo: Intelligencer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Two of Jeffrey Epstein's victims again asked a Florida federal judge to throw out his once-secret deal that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution for sex crimes more than a decade ago.

Lawyers for the victims said in a court filing Tuesday that tossing the deal is the best way to deal with the Justice Department's violation of the Crime Victims' Rights Act. The judge found prosecutors violated that law by not consulting Epstein's victims about a non-prosecution agreement.

The lawyers say the victims welcome the New York indictment of Epstein on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges but insist that doesn't address issues raised in the Florida case. The Justice Department and Epstein say the non-prosecution agreement must stand.

It allowed Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to lesser state charges.