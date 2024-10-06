Two dead, including an 11-year-old, after a shooting in Laplace Friday night

LAPLACE — A man and a child were killed in a shooting that happened at a home in Laplace Friday night.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies said they found three people shot in a home on North Sugar Ridge Drive, off of Belle Terre Boulevard, right before midnight.

Two of the victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, died at a hospital. The third suffered minor injuries from being grazed by a bullet.

Anyone with information on this incident can call 504-494-3696.