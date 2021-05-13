76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two caught selling fake Louisiana vehicle inspection stickers on Facebook

2 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, May 13 2021 May 13, 2021 May 13, 2021 3:16 PM May 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly running a scheme that centered around selling phony Louisiana vehicle inspection stickers and temporary license plates on social media. 

Louisiana State Police reported 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans were both taken into custody for the scam. 

The agency said it was first tipped off April 29 and soon learned that the two were selling the fake Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection stickers and temporary plates through Facebook Marketplace and other social media outlets. State Police said it uncovered several accounts with varying screen names selling the fake tags and plates, all tied back to Hicks and Allen. 

Trending News

Both were booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on charges of forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, computer fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days