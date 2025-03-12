Two Capitol Middle School students arrested for possession of gun on campus

BATON ROUGE - An unloaded gun was found in a Capitol Middle School student's backpack on Wednesday, and two students were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

A message to parents said that the weapon was found after another student told school leaders about the gun around 2 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrested a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, who were both booked into the juvenile facility for illegal carrying of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The school said they will be disciplining the students, both sixth graders, in accordance with their student handbook.