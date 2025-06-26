80°
Two Baton Rouge men, including food truck owner, indicted in St. Helena Parish murder

3 hours 34 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 6:55 PM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge men were indicted in the murder of a St. Helena Parish man, court documents said.

Arthur McGee were indicted for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice; Jonathan Manning, 33, was booked for being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Manning is the owner of a food truck called "Out the Pot."

According to the indictment, McGee killed Perry Louis Demolle on February 18 and tampered with evidence, while Manning "harbored, concealed or aided McGee" with the knowledge of him committing a felony.

State Police said the body of an unidentified man was found on February 21 at Gussie Lane near Louisiana Highway 16. The body was found with a gunshot wound to the left side of the victim's head.

Bond review is set for McGee on July 2.

