Two babies killed after tree falls on Alabama home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.
Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets.
At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.
“Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
