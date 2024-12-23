Two arrested, one wanted in death of teenager whose burnt body was found in Addis sugar cane field

ADDIS - Two people were arrested in connection to the death of a teenager whose body was found in a sugarcane field, deputies said Monday.

Devontae Johnson, 23, and Sterling Powell, 18, are both being charged with principal to the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Ja'Marious Mitchell and obstruction of justice.

Tyler Dante Davis, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder after he allegedly murdered and burned the body of Ja’Morius Mitchell out of Plaquemine, who was reported missing Dec. 12.

Arrest documents show Davis was arrested in November for battery of a dating partner. He bonded out on Nov. 25 for the charge, and his next court date was set for March 5, 2025.

WBRZ spoke to sources close to the investigation who said Mitchell was lured to the field by people close to him.

The people who allegedly lured Mitchell to his death told him that they were going to go to the field to shoot an AR-15 one of them obtained, but instead, they shot Mitchell twice.

Mitchel was reported missing to the police on Dec. 12. His body was found in a sugarcane field in Addis on Dec. 17 when a farmer reported an area of the field was burning.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.