Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a child, are displaced after a fire overnight.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Charles Street off Mohican. When crews arrived, they found the home's occupants safely outside.

There was a small fire in the attic above the kitchen. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.

There were no injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.