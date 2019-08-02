73°
Twins on way to twins festival pulled over for second time

Friday, August 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WEWS-TV

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years.

But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh.

Andy Baker says he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tennessee, to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.

He says they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates.

But there's a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O.

Baker told WEWS-TV in Cleveland that the trooper got a good laugh out of it and was a good sport.

He says the brothers weren't so lucky last year when they got tickets for speeding.

