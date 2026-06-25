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Twin duo joins LSU softball out of transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball head coach Beth Torina continued her efforts in the transfer portal by picking up commitments from Madison and Mackenzie Pickens.
Madison Pickens comes to LSU from Louisville, and Mackenzie Pickens comes in from Ole Miss. The sisters played their sophomore season last year. Mackenzie Pickens hit .271 last season with 11 home runs, including one against LSU when the Rebels came to Baton Rouge.
Madison Pickens enjoyed a very good sophomore season at the plate. She led the Cardinals in batting average, RBIs, slugging percentage, and tied for the team lead in home runs. Pickens was also first-team All-ACC.
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Along with Notre Dame Outfielder Mickey Winchell, Torina has added three players from the transfer portal so far this season. With the Tigers losing center fielder Jalia Lassiter, it seems that Torina is intent on rebuilding her outfield.
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