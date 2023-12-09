Tulane hires Jon Sumrall as new head coach

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane has their new football coach.

Jon Sumrall was named the 42nd head coach in Green Wave program history Friday afternoon.

Sumrall spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Troy University. The Trojans went 23-4 and won two Sun Belt Conference titles.

Sumrall is familiar with the Tulane program. He was the Green Wave's Co-Defensive Coordinator from 2012-2014.

"This is a landmark day for Tulane Football," said Athletic Director David Harris in a news release. "Jon's passion for the game is unmatched and I really felt that in meeting him. The Green Wave will be in good hands under his leadership and we're excited that he and Ginny have elected to make their family part of ours here at Tulane."

Sumrall will be introduced as head coach Monday at 11 a.m. in the Jill H. and Avram A. Glazer Family Club, on the second floor of Yulman Stadium.

The event will be livestreamed on the Tulane YouTube channel. The public is also welcome to attend.