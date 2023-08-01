Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today, and spotty showers will be possible again today

The heat is expected to continue into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be near 102°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. Record breaking temperatures will be possible everyday this workweek. After yesterdays showers, temperatures this morning were able to drop into the upper-70s. However by the afternoon, heat will take back over. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. Feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Be sure you are staying hydrated because there will be little to no relief from the excessive heat. Showers and storms are possible. The key to rain chances today are when and where will showers develop if they develop at all. There will be isolated showers possible, but even with isolated storms we could still see heavy rain and strong winds.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Wednesday morning the hot and humid pattern repeats. You will wake up to temperatures in the low-80s with high humidity. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is not yet in place for Wednesday, but is likely to be issued. Heat on repeat is the name of the game for the next few days. Every afternoon daytime highs are forecast at or near 100°, and with this kind of heat, we are watching for record breaking temperatures. Even when we are not forecast triple digit heat, the daytime highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s. As the week goes on rain chances stay slim. Showers will be hard to come by, but if you do see rain know that isolated showers could produce localized gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL96):

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low pressure area located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next few days while the system moves northwestward and then northward at 10 to 15 mph over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.



Western Atlantic (AL97):

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with a gale-force non-tropical low pressure system located over the western Atlantic several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race Newfoundland. The low is forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast at 30 to 35 mph over colder waters today and tropical development is not expected. Additional information on the low, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.