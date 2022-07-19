Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for the Baton Rouge area

There is not enough rain to curb the heat today.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area from 12-7 p.m. today. We were able to avoid the excessive heat yesterday because of thicker cloud cover and a few showers. We will not be as lucky today. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with the heat index at 108° or higher. There will be a few showers today, but they will be largely coastal and not enough to curb the heat. Temperatures tonight will not offer much relief, bottoming out in the upper 70s. Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety, we may be dealing with this for a few more days this week.

It's a heat advisory day. My #1 piece of advice is listen to your body. Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion. Do not tough it out in this heat. pic.twitter.com/4WYj5dc0qO — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) July 19, 2022

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders —sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: This weather pattern is going to repeat through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the mid-90s. If you need to get outside this week, the morning hours will be mostly dry. The temperatures will be much more manageable in the morning as well. With high humidity we could see the heat index continue to climb above 108°. There will be a few showers each afternoon, but they will be largely south of I-10. Even if one sneaks north of the interstate, it will be short lived, and the sunshine is right around the corner. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.