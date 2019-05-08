77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says report he lost over $1B 'inaccurate'

3 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 08, 2019 6:32 AM May 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that his businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994 is "highly inaccurate."

The newspaper, citing information from Trump's tax transcripts, reported business losses of $46.1 million in 1985, and a total of $1.17 billion in losses for the 10-year period. Trump tweeted Wednesday that real estate developers during that period were "entitled to massive write-offs and depreciation" that would "show losses and tax losses in almost all cases."

He tweeted that much of those losses were "non monetary." Trump said, "You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes" and "renegotiate with banks." Trump called that "sport."

He said the Times story was based on "very old information" and a "highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!"

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days