93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

3 hours 9 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, September 10 2019 Sep 10, 2019 September 10, 2019 11:08 AM September 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.
  
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.
  
Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days