Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month

1 hour 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 10:54 AM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has postponed 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country’s president.

Trump’s announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would “likely” be delayed. This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February. The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term.

“We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump said on Truth Social.

