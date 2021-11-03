51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck hauling stone countertops loses load along I-12 W, debris scattered across road

2 hours 9 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, November 03 2021 Nov 3, 2021 November 03, 2021 5:47 AM November 03, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Traffic along I-12 West at Airline encountered a slowdown Wednesday morning when a truck that was hauling a load of stone countertops suddenly lost the load.

The countertops fell and shattered along the roadway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the center and right lanes of I-12 West at Airline are blocked due to the situation.

Crews are currently working to clean up the debris. 

The incident did not result in any injuries. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days