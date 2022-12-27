45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

Tuesday, December 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. 

Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110. 

George reportedly hit another vehicle during the chase. 

He eventually exited I-110 at Evangeline Street and continued at 70 mph through a "well-populated residential area," according to the authorities, before getting back onto I-110 in the other direction. 

Investigators were able to find the vehicle owner's home and found that the vehicle belonged to a man who said his godson, George, had taken the car to drive to Baton Rouge.  

George was booked with reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway and other misdemeanor traffic-related charges. 

