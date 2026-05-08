Trio of home runs not enough as LSU baseball falls to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - LSU baseball combined with Georgia to hit seven total home runs on the evening, but the Bulldogs' fourth was enough to give UGA the final push they needed to beat the Tigers 11-8.

The Tigers entered Bulldog territory ready to play with the fifth ranked team in the country. LSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, and tagged Georgia starting pitcher Joey Volchko with seven earned runs.

The highlight of the night for the LSU offense was the three-home run third inning. Omar Serna Jr., Cade Arrambide and John Pearson all smashed homers. At the end of the top of the third, LSU lead 6-2.

Georgia would answer throughout the night with three home runs of their own, the last of which came on a three run shot off the bat of Tre Phelps in the bottom of the seventh to make it 11-8.

The Tigers get Georgia again for game two of the series on Saturday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. CST.