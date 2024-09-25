Travelling Vietnam War memorial arrives in Walker for weekend of events honoring veterans

Courtesy: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

WALKER — A nationally touring memorial to honor American veterans made its way to Walker on Wednesday.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will temporarily be housed at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker between Wednesday and Sunday. The memorial is an 80 percent replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. The 360-foot-long and 8-foot-tall memorial bears the names of 58,307 men and women who died in service of their country during the Vietnam War, the Walker Parks and Recreation Department said.

The replica of the memorial wall, the original of which is on the National Mall in Washington D.C., will be accompanied by the Cost of Freedom Tribute. The series of smaller panels honors Americans who died during both world wars, the 9/11 attacks and the War in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"This solemn tribute serves as a powerful reminder of the immense cost of preserving the liberties we hold dear," the Parks and Recreation Department said.

In preparation for the memorial's arrival, Walker High School art students painted parking curbs with American flags. All other activities at the park through Sunday were also canceled or postponed ahead of the memorial's arrival.

The wall was escorted from East Baton Rouge Parish to Walker on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., with public viewing starting at 2 p.m. Throughout the week, there will be multiple events dedicated to its honor, including a Quilt of Valor Ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m., a wreath ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. and a living history timeline on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A ride of honor and church service will be held at 9:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday, respectively.