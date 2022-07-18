81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train collides with dump truck near Scenic Highway

1 hour 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, July 18 2022 Jul 18, 2022 July 18, 2022 10:12 PM July 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A train crashed into a dump truck near Scenic Highway and Thomas Road on Monday evening. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a Kansas City Southern train collided with the dump truck around 6:40 p.m.

Trending News

Deputies said the driver of the dump truck was okay and walking around after the accident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days