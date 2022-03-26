Latest Weather Blog
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
BATON ROUGE - Kids of all ages were able to climb on more than 50 different emergency vehicles, utility trucks, and heavy machinery at the Junior League of Baton Rouge's "Touch-A-Truck" event Saturday.
Attendee Karter and his sister Reece were able to see the inside of a firetruck for the first time.
"It was awesome!" Karter said.
The family friendly event returned in-person Friday for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Organizers say more than 4,000 people showed up today — a turnout almost tripled from 2019.
"This is our highest grossing year ever, and it's amazing to see all these families here with the kids having a fantastic time," President of the Junior League Tristi Charpentier said.
The event inspiring kids like Karter, who says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
"I will. One day!" Karter said.
Trending News
Tickets were $10, and all proceeds will go to the Junior League of Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....