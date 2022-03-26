Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations

BATON ROUGE - Kids of all ages were able to climb on more than 50 different emergency vehicles, utility trucks, and heavy machinery at the Junior League of Baton Rouge's "Touch-A-Truck" event Saturday.

Attendee Karter and his sister Reece were able to see the inside of a firetruck for the first time.

"It was awesome!" Karter said.

The family friendly event returned in-person Friday for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Organizers say more than 4,000 people showed up today — a turnout almost tripled from 2019.

"This is our highest grossing year ever, and it's amazing to see all these families here with the kids having a fantastic time," President of the Junior League Tristi Charpentier said.

The event inspiring kids like Karter, who says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

"I will. One day!" Karter said.

Tickets were $10, and all proceeds will go to the Junior League of Baton Rouge.