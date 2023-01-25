TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am

** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe weather threat is over for the entire WBRZ viewing area. **

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 10PM.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

The potential for storms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds will continue to develop east-northeastward across southern Louisiana this evening as a moist and unstable air mass works its way inland/northward in the presence of very strong winds through a deep layer.

In addition to that, non-thunderstorm winds of 20-30mph and gusts over 50mph are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight: A squall line of rain and thunderstorms will move across the viewing area from west to east between 7-11pm. Just ahead of and within the line, damaging wind gusts of over 60mph could occur in some locations. There is a chance of a tornado within the line, especially along and south of I-10. Very heavy rain will fall for a short time and could cause brief flooding of some low lying areas. Rain will end from west to east with most areas beginning to dry just after midnight. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 40s and blustery winds shift out of the northwest at 20-30mph.

Click HERE to see how to download the WBRZ weather app.





WHAT 2 KNOW:

HIGH WINDS: Regardless of thunderstorms, gusty winds will be a hazard throughout the night. Sustained winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 50mph could cause tree and power line damage.

SEVERE WEATHER: A line of strong thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east between 7-11pm.

Damaging Wind Chances: there is a 30% chance of damaging wind gusts over 60mph within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced risk area and a 15% chance in the slight risk area.

Tornado Chances: there is a 10% percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced risk area and a 5% chance in the slight risk area. The tornado threat is extremely conditional meaning that tornadoes will only be able to develop if warm, moist air can advance inland. Therefore, the threat for tornadoes will increase southward from I-12 to the coast.

Hail: there is a 5% chance of large hail within 25 miles of any given point in the enhanced and slight risk area.

Rain: 1-3 inches of rain is expected with the highest amounts north and west of Baton Rouge. Isolated flooding will be possible in these areas.

SAFETY: With the threat for severe storms please have access to alerts into the night. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as the weather unfolds.

If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. If a flash flood warning is issued, do not drive on flooded roads and avoid low lying areas. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Up Next: Winds will stay elevated on Wednesday, remaining out of the northwest at 10-15mph. With high temperatures just making it into the mid 50s, there could be a wind chill with much of the day feeling like it is in the 30s and 40s. Breaks in the clouds will become more likely later in the afternoon. Skies will fully clear on Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Friday morning will have the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast with many lows close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge. The afternoon will make it into the upper 50s with plenty of sun. Saturday is expected to stay dry but clouds will increase as rain showers are set to return for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

