Tori Edwards wins SEC Freshman of the Year honors in softball
BATON ROUGE - LSU red-shirt freshman slugger Tori Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Year for her efforts in a remarkably offensive first season as a Tiger.
Edwards is also the only LSU player to make the 2025 All-SEC First Team selection, her tiger teammates catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey made the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.
Edwards sat out last season with a foot injury that kept her from the field for almost the entirety of the season but this year she's taken out any of her frustrations on the ball and opposing pitching. Edwards is LSU's all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average.
The Texas native joins Bianka Bell in 2013 and Rachele Fico in 2010 as just third SEC Freshman of the Year.
LSU softball awaits their postseason path and hosting or travel plans to come on Selection Sunday which will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m..
The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:
Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
|
Audrey Vandagriff
|
Alabama
|
Bri Ellis
|
Arkansas
|
AnnaLea Adams
|
Auburn
|
Kendra Falby
|
Florida
|
Taylor Shumaker
|
Florida
|
Reagan Walsh
|
Florida
|
Tori Edwards
|
LSU
|
Jaden Pone
|
Ole Miss
|
Sierra Sacco
|
Mississippi State
|
Julia Crenshaw
|
Missouri
|
Sam Landry
|
Oklahoma
|
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas
|
Oklahoma
|
Kasidi Pickering
|
Oklahoma
|
Taylor Pannell
|
Tennessee
|
Karlyn Pickens
|
Tennessee
|
Reese Atwood
|
Texas
|
Teagan Kavan
|
Texas
|
Mia Scott
|
Texas
|
Joley Mitchell
|
Texas
|
Emiley Kennedy
|
Texas A&M
|
Mya Perez
|
Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
|
Kali Heivilin
|
Alabama
|
Robyn Herron
|
Arkansas
|
Reagan Johnson
|
Arkansas
|
Ella McDowell
|
Arkansas
|
Mia Williams
|
Florida
|
Dallis Goodnight
|
Georgia
|
Hallie Mitchell
|
Kentucky
|
Maci Bergeron
|
LSU
|
Sydney Berzon
|
LSU
|
Danieca Coffey
|
LSU
|
Lexie Brady
|
Ole Miss
|
Persy Llamas
|
Ole Miss
|
Nadia Barbary
|
Mississippi State
|
Raelin Chaffin
|
Mississippi State
|
Gabbie Garcia
|
Oklahoma
|
Sam Gress
|
South Carolina
|
Kayden Henry
|
Texas
|
Ashton Maloney
|
Texas
|
Katie Stewart
|
Texas
|
Mac Barbara
|
Texas A&M
|
Amari Harper
|
Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
|
Pitcher
|
Sam Landry
|
Oklahoma
|
|
Sam Gress
|
South Carolina
|
Catcher
First Base
|
Reese Atwood
|
Texas
|
Bri Ellis
|
Arkansas
|
Second Base
|
Ailana Agbayani
|
Oklahoma
|
Shortstop
|
Gabbie Garcia
|
Oklahoma
|
Third Base
|
Nadia Barbary
|
Mississippi State
|
Left Field
|
Jaden Pone
|
Ole Miss
|
Center Field
|
Kendra Falby
|
Florida
|
Right Field
|
Ashton Maloney
|
Texas
