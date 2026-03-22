Tori Edwards pushes LSU softball past South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - LSU softball has its first SEC series win of the season after a 2-1 win against South Carolina. Tori Edwards smashed a two-run double in the top of the sixth and that was all the run support Jayden Heavener needed to get the Tigers the win on the road.

Heavener had thrown 111 pitches in game one of the series on Friday night as well.

The Tiger bats were kept in check through most of the afternoon. LSU was unable to get a base hit until that Edwards double that brought in what would end up being the winning run.

The victory pushes Beth Torina's team to 21-10 on the year and 3-6 in SEC play. The upcoming week brings a Tuesday night game against Louisiana Tech and a weekend series against No. 5 Oklahoma.