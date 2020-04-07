77°
Latest Weather Blog
TONIGHT: Be sure to capture a glimpse of largest supermoon of the year
If you're in need of a little fascination during quarantine, look up into the night sky as tonight will feature the largest supermoon of the year.
A supermoon occurs several times a year when the moon is at it's closest to Earth in orbit.
Timelapse footage shows tonight's supermoon as seen from North East England. https://t.co/llrkrx1akc pic.twitter.com/04CGGIJ2qA— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020
This one will be named the "Pink Moon", although the name won't actually reflect the color people will see.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seamstresses team up to donate over 25,000 masks to those in need...
-
Baton Rouge pediatrician answers COVID-19 questions
-
FranU nursing students graduating early to help combat COVID-19
-
OLOL gets sizable donation to help doctors and nurses
-
First wave of stimulus checks should reach some Americans next week