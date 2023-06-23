85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers at the zoo? It only makes sense!

1 hour 42 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 6:44 PM June 23, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

OMAHA - Before they turn their attention 100 percent to the Gators, the LSU Tigers were able to study animals of a different sort on Friday.

The team took a break from practice to visit the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, a well-regarded attraction in Omaha.

LSU spent a few hours checking out the sights, and sharing photos of the trip.

The Henry Doorly Zoo is home to nearly 1,000 species and draws about 2 million visitors each year.

Trending News

LSU opens its College World Series championship series against Florida Saturday at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days