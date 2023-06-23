85°
Tigers at the zoo? It only makes sense!
OMAHA - Before they turn their attention 100 percent to the Gators, the LSU Tigers were able to study animals of a different sort on Friday.
The team took a break from practice to visit the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, a well-regarded attraction in Omaha.
LSU spent a few hours checking out the sights, and sharing photos of the trip.
The Henry Doorly Zoo is home to nearly 1,000 species and draws about 2 million visitors each year.
LSU opens its College World Series championship series against Florida Saturday at 6 p.m.
