Tiger One big rig driver pumped up about Saturday season opener

Some fans travel miles for Tiger football, but one of the team's biggest supporters is behind the wheel of their equipment big rig.

Brian Belzer far exceeds any measurable amount of enthusiasm for Tiger fans.

"Knowing that we can tailgate this year," said Belzer. "Knowing that we're going to have a full schedule this year. Man, it's like waking up Christmas morning."

As fans of the purple and gold descend on Pasadena in advance of Saturday's season opener, Belzer has been there since Wednesday because he plays a pretty big role in making sure the Tigers are prepared. He drives the Tiger One 18-wheeler that carries the team's equipment and gear.

This trip is the longest drive for Belzer. Though he says the end result is worth every mile.

"Pasadena. The Rose Bowl," said Belzer. "This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to come out here and play."

Belzer also makes sure to document his journey on Facebook so his friends can see how far he's made it. However, regardless of the final destination, Belzer makes it clear who's coming at every stop on the trip.