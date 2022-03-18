Tiger men's basketball season ends in NCAA clunker, Iowa St. upsets LSU 59-54

The LSU Tiger men's basketball team walked a fine-line all season with their defense. At time it was their recipe to success, and too often it was the evidence of their downfall.

After struggling offensively in the first half of their NCAA opener against Iowa St., the Tigers defense disappeared when they needed it most.

6th seeded LSU was upset by 11th seeded Iowa St. 59-54 on Friday night in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cyclone guard Tyrese Hunter exploded for 18 second half points as he lead all players with 23 points.

The Tigers were led by Tari Eason with 18 points and Darius Days with 14 points, however no other LSU players scored in double-digits.

With both teams scoring 35 points in the second half, LSU's ten first half turnovers were likely the difference in this game as LSU trailed by as many as 12 in the first half. LSU would finish the game with 19 turnovers which led to 22 Cyclone points in the game. LSU forced ten Iowa St. turnovers and scored eight points off of them.

With LSU head coach Will Wade fired less than a week before the game, the LSU men's basketball program is likely headed into a downward spiral that is sure to boast players defecting from the roster and likely NCAA sanctions for the future.

Once pegged as a potential #2 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament, this season for LSU basketball will ultimately be regarded as a failure despite the team making it to its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance and finishing with a 22-12 record.

The Tigers finished in a tie for fifth during the SEC regular season at 9-9.