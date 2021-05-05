'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin launches crypto coin

"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin has launched her own cryptocurrency, according to CNN.

The new digital currency is called $CAT and it allows fans to purchase merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Florida-based Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary.

CNN reports that Big Cat Rescue will also launch nonexchangeable tokens in two weeks, and the company says "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."

Baskin tweeted about the new currency in addition to issuing a statement that said, "I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up."

Baskin is known as a realty star as well as a big-cat rights activist and the CEO of Tampa's Big Cat Rescue.