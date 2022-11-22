46°
Tickets on sale now for ice skating at the River Center
BATON ROUGE - Tickets are now available for a winter pastime that the capital area so rarely gets to experience.
A seasonal favorite, ice skating at the River Center for this winter is taking place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The center's annual Ice Skating on the River will host 75-minute sessions every day through these dates except for Christmas and New Year's Day.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.
