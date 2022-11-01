Tickets for LSU-Bama game sold out days ahead of huge SEC matchup in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the LSU-Alabama game are sold out days before the two teams are set to battle for SEC West supremacy.

LSU Athletics announced Tuesday that tickets for the game were some of the fastest selling all year, with Tiger Stadium selling out by Tuesday morning.

Tiger Stadium is SOLD OUT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 1, 2022

The Tigers and Crimson Tide kick off in Death Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.