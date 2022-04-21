Thursday PM Forecast: staying warm, trying to stay dry

What you felt on Thursday is what you get for the weekend! Skies should stay mainly clear as well.

Next 24 Hours: Beneath mostly clear skies, overnight low temperatures will stop in the low 60s with light southeast winds. Friday will be a near repeat with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will still be in check despite southeast winds of 5-10mph.

Up Next: Over the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and warm conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will gradually increase with Sunday feeling stickier than Saturday. Rain chances will be very low through the weekend, although by Sunday afternoon, a stray shower is possible. On Monday, a cold front will approach from the northwest leading to a period of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday evening through Tuesday morning. At this time, that system looks relatively minor with no major threat for severe weather or heavy rain. Drier air will once again follow for the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A large upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. and center over the central Gulf Coast States to end the week. As a result, the atmosphere and surface temperatures will remain warmer than average. Sinking air beneath the ridge will keep high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Moisture will not necessarily surge back into the region and the subsidence will help to keep afternoon humidity tolerable for a few more days. The weekend is expected to stay warm and mainly dry beneath the upper level ridge. An upper level trough of low pressure will dig into the Upper Midwest on Sunday and try to weaken the ridge. If the ridge breaks down a bit, a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible. At this time, it appears the ridge will be firm enough for most locations to remain rain free through Sunday. The trough will finally win out over the ridge later Monday, suppressing it enough to allow an eastward advancing cold front to arrive in the local area. This system will be entering a somewhat hostile environment and should be weakening on approach to the area. As is more and more common in late April and May, the cold front may fall apart while crossing the area but should be able to kick out some showers and thunderstorms late Monday into early Tuesday. In the wake of the front, humidity will drop to levels that are more comfortable and lows will drop by about 10 degrees but highs will be virtually unchanged.

--Josh

