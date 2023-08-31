Thursday PM Forecast: Humidity and rain chances returning Friday, continuing into the weekend

After a much needed break from the humidity, it will return once again starting tomorrow. Rain chances will increase as well, and it will max out over the weekend.

Today and Tonight: Tonight, any lingering clouds will clear out, and we will drop to a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow, humidity is going to return to the area once again. With that added moisture, some spotty showers/thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening times. Temperatures will be a little above average and we will max out around 96 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: By Friday night, moisture looks to increase substantially in the area. Some spotty showers will be possible Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain coverage will increase even more by Saturday afternoon and at least 50% of the area could see some rainfall. A very similar pattern will continue through the rest of the weekend and even into Monday. Some drier air looks to filter into the area by Tuesday, which will limit rain chances and lower humidity through the middle of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics:

1. Post Tropical Storm Idalia is currently located just off the east coast and it has 65 mph winds. It is expected to continue into the Atlantic, where it will then head east towards Bermuda.

2. Hurricane Franklin is a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. It is expected to continue into the open Atlantic where it will be no threat to land.

3. Tropical Storm Jose is a low end tropical storm with 40 mph winds. It is out in the open Atlantic and it is expected to be short lived.

--Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.