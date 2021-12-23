Thursday PM Forecast: Above average temperatures arrive

The Forecast



After a few cold mornings in the 30s, we are now transitioning into a much warmer weather pattern that will stick around through the new year.



Overnight temperatures will only drop into the low 50s. That is 20 degrees warmer than Thursday morning.



Expect plenty of sunshine around Friday afternoon as high temperatures max out in the upper 70s.





Looking Ahead:

Christmas Day will be warm and dry, with high temperatures around 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 85, so we are not expecting to break a record but it will still be unseasonably warm. Above average temperatures will continue through the end of the year. There is no mention of rain in our forecast until the end of next week.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







