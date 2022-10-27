Thursday AM Forecast: The next rainmaker could change your weekend plans

Rain may change up your weekend plans.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Your Thursday is going to be clear and comfortable. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Up Next: The next chance for showers comes in with the next system on Friday. This system will bring a few rounds of rain and the specific timing may still shift. Overall, showers are expected in the area on Friday evening and Saturday morning. If you have Friday and Saturday plans, stay connected with us. A few showers will move in on Friday afternoon and continue on and off late into the night. While showers are possible in all locations, they will be more likely for areas south of Baton Rouge. Those showers are expected to fade out as they move from west to east. Then, the next round of rain will begin around sunrise on Saturday. Showers will be scattered and moving from west to east through the morning hours. Any rain will clear by the late afternoon hours on Saturday. If you are planning outdoor activities ahead of Halloween this weekend, Sunday will be the drier day of the two. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances. While the area in the Caribbean may grab your attention, it is very unlikely that any development interacts with the United States. Strong cold fronts will continue to divert tropical activity away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Southwestern Atlantic: A trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The northern part of this trough axis is expected to result in the formation of a surface cyclone later today. Environmental conditions then appear marginally conducive for additional subtropical development, and a subtropical depression could form over the next couple of days while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda. By this weekend, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.



Eastern Caribbean: An area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend, possibly related to the southern part of an existing trough of low pressure over the area. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the disturbance moves generally westward or west-northwestward into the central Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.