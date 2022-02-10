Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures will approach 70 today
f you don’t reach 70° today, it will be really close!
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Another chilly start today with more beautiful sunshine coming in this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will make a run at 70 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees.
Up Next: More sunshine will bring some areas into the 70s on Friday and Saturday afternoon. A dry cold front will drop temperatures a bit for Super Bowl Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday night is the next opportunity to see a light freeze in the Baton Rouge area. Clear skies will continue into early next week too. Valentine’s Day will be clear with temperatures in the 60s. Rain will be back in the forecast by the end of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
