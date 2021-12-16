66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures approach record highs today

Thursday, December 16 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The record high for Baton Rouge today is 82.

Tonight, patchy fog is likely. That is something to look out for Friday morning.



Looking Ahead:



A cold front will move through the area Saturday afternoon, bringing widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly. In fact, Sunday we will struggle to get out of the 50s. The cooler weather will stick around through mid-week, before we see a quick warm up by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.


