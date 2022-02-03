Thursday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will be followed by a cold blast

Stay weather aware as strong storms move through south Louisiana.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Ahead of a cold front later today it is muggy and foggy. All Counties and Parishes should expect some reduced visibility on the morning commute. Temperatures are in the 60s and will warm to near 70° before the front reaches the viewing area.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/llSZrhr8mM — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) February 3, 2022

Expect to see showers and storms rolling in by the late morning. Storms today will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. There is a level 1/5 marginal risk for storms to become severe. There will be several rounds of rain through the afternoon and evening. WATCH the video forecast for the futurecast track or live coverage until 9 a.m. HERE. Stay weather aware and look out for areas of flooding on the roadways today.

Temperatures will drop and drop fast. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s by the time you leave work today. Some light on and off rain will continue overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing. Light rain with temperatures in the mid-30s is unpleasant, but should not be dangerous.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: After the front moves through on Thursday, south Louisiana will be left with 2-3 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Friday will start out with leftover showers as the rest of the rain clears. By the afternoon, the rain will wrap up. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and with windy conditions it will feel like the 20s. Afternoon highs will only warm into the mid-40s. The weekend is looking cool and mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Tweets by WBRZweather